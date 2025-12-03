Naidu May Lay Foundation for Vizag Cognizant Campus on December 12

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu may set the foundation stone for the campus of Cognizant in Visakhapatnam on December 12.

APIIC sources revealed that the company has invited the CM for the ceremony. The campus is spread across 22 acres in Kapuluppada IT Hills.

The campus will be developed with an investment of ₹1,583 crore in three phases, creating over 8,000 employment opportunities. It will cater to AI and digital needs of Cognizant’s clients worldwide.

Cognizant will commence operations in Visakhapatnam by early 2026 from a temporary facility with a seating capacity for 800 associates, until the completion of the campus’ first phase by early 2029.

India remains central to Cognizant’s global delivery, with more than 70 per cent of its 336,300 associates based in the country. The company already has presence in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, GIFT City, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangalore, Mumbai and Pune.