Naidu, Lokesh To Engage With Grassroots Activists, Citizens From July 2

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has said July 2 will mark the beginning of a new initiative for the Telugu Desam. Party leaders, including chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and he, would interact with five citizens and five party activists every day.

Lokesh said the objective is to collect feedback from them on government programmes and internal party issues.

Addressing a meeting of TD activists in Machilipatnam on Wednesday, Lokesh emphasised the importance of consistent communication to address emerging challenges. "We will ensure that no hardworking party volunteer is overlooked," he stated.

Lokesh referred to the participation of activists in previous election programmes like Babu Super-6 and Babu's Surety – A Guarantee for the Future, highlighting the proactive role played by TD members during the elections.

"We need to leverage modern technology to digitally connect with our party activities and recognise those who have used these tools effectively," Lokesh said.

The minister said, “Starting July 2, party members are urged to reach out to the people and explain to them our achievements of the past year. He mentioned the implementation of various welfare schemes, including the Talliki Vandanam programme, under which the government has transferred `87.45 billion to beneficiaries' accounts.

Lokesh urged party activists to set aside pride and ego, emphasising that past management failures led to a significant decline in party support. "It is vital to engage with the public with patience and humility, listening to their concerns and striving to resolve issues."

Lokesh promisedd activists that the pending issues from the previous government, such as employment guarantees and utility bills, would be addressed effectively. He invited activists facing legal troubles etc to visit the party’s central office in Mangalagiri to help resolve such matters.

He stressed the TD's commitment to tackling challenges through open discussions within the alliance partners.

Lokesh said, “I could not come to your area during the Yuvagalam Padayatra and for the Sankharavam programmes. Still, you made the party win with a huge majority. I learned the strengths and weaknesses of the Telugu Desam at the field level during the padayatra.”

“The Red Book will do its job within the scope of the law. No one needs to have any doubt about that," he said.