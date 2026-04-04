Naidu Links Amaravati Completion Deadline to AP’s Prestige

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials and contracting agencies to ensure that the Amaravati Capital Region is built completely as per deadlines to facilitate its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at his camp office with representatives of the various contracting firms as well as officials, the AP CM emphasised the need for continuous monitoring and adherence to timelines, if necessary with an accelerated pace of work.

Naidu declared that the prestige of Andhra Pradesh is closely tied to timely completion of the ambitious capital city project. The review meeting covered key sectors, including housing, road networks, trunk infrastructure, Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) amenities, and iconic structures, such as the Assembly, High Court and Secretariat buildings.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that works worth ₹57,821 crore are currently in progress across the capital region, while projects valued at ₹50,943 crore have already been grounded. Nearly 20,000 workers and technical experts are presently engaged in the ongoing construction activities.

Significantly, Naidu conducted a detailed assessment of each contractor’s performance, comparing progress against set targets. He expressed dissatisfaction over delays by certain contractors and called for immediate corrective measures.

Contractors cited manpower shortages due to elections in various states, which have led to workers returning to their hometowns. Responding to this, the Chief Minister advised agencies to maximise the use of locally available skilled manpower to bridge the gap and maintain momentum.

Naidu reiterated that there is no shortage of funds for the capital works. He instructed contractors handling multiple projects to intensify focus and ensure optimal utilisation of resources. He directed officials to set clear weekly and monthly targets and ensure strict compliance.

Stressing the importance of quality and cost-effectiveness, the Chief Minister called for the adoption of green energy solutions and advanced construction technologies to make Amaravati a future-ready city with innovations and excellence.

Naidu expressed serious concern over the recent fire mishaps in the capital region, attributing them to negligence by construction agencies in safeguarding materials. He pointed out that these incidents have led to criticism of the government. He pointed out lapses both on the part of contractors and officials in responding promptly.

Warning that negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances, the AP CM instructed agencies to remain vigilant and take prompt measures in case of any untoward incidents. He sought appointment of competent project managers to oversee execution and safety protocols.

Naidu directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential construction materials, such as sand and gravel, warning that shortages will impede progress. He warned of strict action against anyone creating hurdles. He ordered senior officials to coordinate with district collectors of Krishna, Guntur and NTR districts to resolve emerging issues without delay.