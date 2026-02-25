Naidu Lays Foundation for Veligonda Feeder Canal Lining Works

Markapuram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the feeder canal lining works of the Veligonda Project in Markapuram district.

Following the foundation ceremony, the Chief Minister attended a public meeting at Markapuram Praja Vedika. This marks his first visit to Markapuram after the formation of the new district.

At the helipad, the Chief Minister was accorded a grand welcome by ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, and Nimmala Ramanaidu, among others.

The people of Markapuram district expressed their gratitude to the coalition government and the Chief Minister for the formation of the new district. The visit assumes significance as it signals renewed focus on irrigation and regional development initiatives in the area.