Naidu Launches Mission To Transform Visakhapatnam Into Global Economic Hub

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the alliance government would transform the Visakhapatnam region into a global economic hub, positioning the state at the forefront of economic development.

Naidu stated this at a meeting organised by Niti Aayog on the Visakhapatnam economic region. The CM launched a report outlining a roadmap for the region's growth and said the central government has identified Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam as key economic areas.

The initiative, he said, would commence immediately and it would be coordinated by industries secretary Yuvraj as the CEO. “Visakhapatnam is a beautiful city with remarkable citizens,” Naidu said and highlighted the state's success in attracting investments totalling `8.57 lakh crore. This, he said, included `3.65 lakh crore secured in a single day on Thursday, ahead of the CII partnership summit.

The CM expressed confidence that the government’s target of creating 2 million jobs was attainable and claimed Andhra Pradesh has achieved a 12 per cent growth rate.

Comparing Visakhapatnam’s potential to those of Dubai and Singapore, Naidu stressed the importance of careful planning for regional transformation. He advocated large-scale tourism development and proposed creation of 10,000 rooms for visitors in the Visakhapatnam economic region.

He explained that the nine districts making up this stretch -- Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Konaseema, East Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kakinada -- should be developed with involvement of district collectors. They would prepare actionable plans to stimulate economic activity and increase per capita income.

Naidu called for the establishment of a supportive ecosystem to drive growth and highlighted the region’s vast tourism potential, calling for vigorous promotion.

He suggested developing health tourism to position Visakhapatnam as an international health hub and proposed creating a Buddhist tourism circuit along the route from Anakapalle to Vizianagaram, with detailed planning executed at both macro and micro levels.

Civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu underlined the importance of strategic planning for regional economic development and expressed confidence that Visakhapatnam would soon gain global recognition under the leadership of the CM.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said manufacturing, IT, data centres, tourism, health centres, ports, airports and infrastructure improvements were vital for the region’s growth. Minister Payyavula Kesav described Visakhapatnam as a city with a clear direction, while minister P Narayana elaborated on urban development strategies.