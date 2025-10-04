Auto Driver Sevalo' A Festival Between Dasara and Diwali, Says Ram Mohan Naidu

Amaravati: District in-charge ministers launched the state's ambitious Auto Driver Sevalo – In the Service of Auto Drivers – financial assistance programme across AP on Saturday, while simultaneously releasing the government-operated vehicle hailing app designed along the lines of Ola and Uber apps.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and education minister Nara Lokesh kicked off the programme in Vijayawada and addressed the beneficiaries.

In Srikakulam, union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu led the launch, wearing the khaki uniform of auto drivers and himself driving an auto-rickshaw through the city streets from Balaga Junction to NTR Municipal Maidan, along with other auto drivers.



"Traveling in an auto’s cabin is more comfortable than the joy of going to the cockpit of an aircraft as the Aviation minister," Ram Mohan Naidu declared." He emphasised that the NDA coalition government has brought another festival for auto drivers between Dussehra and Diwali, fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign.

The Union minister said ₹20.83 crore have been disbursed to 13,887 auto drivers in Srikakulam district, while over two lakh families have benefited under the programme throughout the state.

The Auto Driver Sevalo attracted similar enthusiasm in other districts of north Andhra. In Visakhapatnam, AP Social Welfare minister and district in-charge Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy launched the event. 22,955 auto drivers in the district will receive ₹34.43 crore as assistance.

State Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu launched the programme in Parvathipuram Manyam district, describing it as an example of the coalition government rebuilding the state through development, welfare and good governance after the previous administration had weakened the system and fragmented the economy.

"The previous government gave only ₹10,000 to auto drivers. We are providing ₹15,000 annually. It is not just financial assistance—it's about restoring dignity," he remarked.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao clarified that the scheme applies only to drivers who own and personally operate their vehicles. "If anyone is eligible but has not received the benefit, they can apply. The government will examine their eligibility," he assured.