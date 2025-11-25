Green Signal to AP Logistics Infrastructure Corporation

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has given the green signal to establish the AP Logistics Infrastructure Corporation (AP-LInC).

The corporation would link the state’s ports, airports, roads, inland water ways and cold storages and act as the nodal agency to improve the logistics infrastructure in ways as to reduce the logistics cost.

An MD would be appointed for the corporation that would attempt to attract investments in a big way.

In a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Naidu said the AP LinC would function as a government holding company to attract investments in the logistics sector. The entity would also try improving the state’s logistics infrastructure. District-level cells would be set up to promote the logistics sector.

The Chief Minister said he’s keen on developing Andhra Pradesh as the gateway of the East coast with the best logistics hub to meet global standards. He also announced plans to have a logistics university and civil aviation university in AP soon.

Naidu advised experts from port-led shipping industries to form an advisory body with 20 members to offer suggestions to the state government on developing AP as the logistics hub of the East Coast.

Naidu said the Logistics sector plays a key role in increasing our economy and providing employment. The contribution of the logistics sector to the GSDP stood at one per cent, he said, and stressed the need for increasing it to 3 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh, he said, is the best place for port cargo exports with its 6 ports and the four new ports coming.

Naidu said, “The state government is determined to develop ports and have fishing harbours every 50km along the 1050km coastline.”

AP stands at second place in sea cargo transport. Neighbouring Telangana, Maharashtra, Orissa, Chattisgarh and some parts of Karnataka also depend on AP ports for sea cargo transport.