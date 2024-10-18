Naidu Invites Industrialists to Invest in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has invited industrialists and investors to put their money in Andhra Pradesh.

“The state has an excellent climate for investment and business,” the CM said, adding that this would help expand their business horizons and simultaneously help enhance AP’s economic growth.

In a tweet on Thursday, Naidu said, “AP is open with the new and best policies. The state has a business-friendly government. Talented youngsters and the robust infrastructure await entrepreneurs’ visit to AP to make investment to set up industries.”

He said the new industrial policy has been designed through comprehensive consultations with veterans in the industry.

Naidu said, “We are building the best business ecosystem in the country and I personally want to assure you that the state government will take every step to help you set up a base in AP and help you grow in the business.”

Earlier in the day, Naidu arrived in Chandigarh and took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. He also attended a meeting for the CMs and Dy CMs from BJP/NDA-ruled states. It was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.