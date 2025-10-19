Naidu Invited to Attend Ameen Peer Dargah Urs in Kadapa

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been invited to attend the renowned Ameen Peer Dargah Urs celebrations in Kadapa. Hazrat K.S.S. Arifullah Hussaini, the pontiff of the historic shrine, personally met the Chief Minister at Undavalli on Saturday and extended the formal invitation. The Urs festivities, which attract devotees from across the country, will be held from November 5 to 10.

Hussaini described the Urs as a spiritually significant event that promotes communal harmony and devotion. The Chief Minister enquired about the arrangements and preparations underway and directed officials to extend full cooperation and logistical support to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.



Among those accompanying the pontiff were Dargah manager Mohammed Ali Khan, Bakhiyulla Khan, and other representatives.