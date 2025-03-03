Naidu Inaugurates Rs 1,000 Crore Green Hydrogen Plant in Tirupati

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday virtually inaugurated Hero Future Energies' (HFE) Rs 1,000-crore green hydrogen plant at Rockman Industries in Tirupati. The HFE plant blends green hydrogen with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) for industrial heating.

"Today, I inaugurated a first-of-its-kind green hydrogen plant in Tirupati. Launched by HFE and Rockman Industries, this pioneering project blends Green Hydrogen with LPG/PNG for industrial applications, marking a significant breakthrough in industrial decarbonization," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Equipped with a 300 kW PEM electrolyser, the plant is powered by a 1.1 MWp rooftop solar plant, which can blend green hydrogen up to 10 per cent in LPG and three per cent in PNG. Employing 2,000 people, the HFE plant's annual green hydrogen output of 25 TPA can also be expanded up to 54 TPA, said an official release.

As far as environmental impact is concerned, it is expected to reduce 206 TPA of Carbon Dioxide emissions and release up to 195 TPA of oxygen into the atmosphere. Underscoring that this initiative sets a new benchmark for India's clean energy transition, the chief minister said it demonstrates the potential of scalable and sustainable solutions.

"The success of this project offers a blueprint for industries such as glass, steel, petrochemicals, and chemicals to adopt hydrogen-based solutions without the need for extensive infrastructure overhauls," he said. Calling this development a milestone, the CM said it reflects the southern state's commitment to 'leading' India's green energy revolution in alignment with the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision.

According to Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy - 2024 is a bold step in that direction, aiming to add over 160 GW of renewable energy capacity and attract investments worth up to USD 119 billion within the next five years.

"With its strategic coastal advantages, deep-sea ports, robust logistics network, and industry-friendly policies, Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a global hub for green hydrogen exports, catering to domestic and international markets," Naidu added.