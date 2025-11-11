AP CM Inaugurates MSME Park in Prakasam District

Kanigiri (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated an MSME park in Prakasam district and virtually launched several others across the state.

Along with the MSME park at Peddaerlapadu village, the CM virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for 50 more such parks across the state in 17 districts., said an official release. As part of the second phase of MSME parks, the CM unveiled 15 parks stretching across 329 acres. He also laid the foundation for 35 government and private MSME parks spread across 587 across, the release added.