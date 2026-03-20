Naidu In Tirumala For Grandson Devansh’s Birthday

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Tirumala for prayers on his grandson Nara Devansh’s birthday.

Naidu was received by ministers, public representatives and officials at the helipad at Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College. He later travelled by road to Tirumala and reached Gayatri Nilayam, where he would stay overnight.

On Saturday morning, the CM is scheduled to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara along with his family members, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Nara Lokesh, Brahmani and Nara Devansh.

Following the darshan, the CM and his family would take part in the Annadanam programme at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, where they would serve food to devotees and interact with them.

The CM’s family would donate `44 lakh to the Annaprasadam trust, which meets the expenditure for one day. The family has so far contributed 12 times to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, in the name of the CM’s grandson.

Though entitled to protocol-based darshan through the Mahadwaram, Naidu generally enters the shrine through the Vaikuntam Queue Complex along with common devotees. He has continued this practice since his first term as CM, except during occasions such as the Brahmotsavam. During such visits, he reviews arrangements in the queue complex and issues fresh directions to TTD officials.

Later in the day, the CM would visit the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Tirumala and review its operations. He would also inaugurate the food and water analysis laboratory set up jointly by the state food laboratory and the food safety and standards authority, and review ongoing development works.

Among those who received him were district in-charge minister Anagani Satya Prasad, TTD chairman BR Naidu and EO Muddada Ravichandra.