Naidu house attack: SC orders YSRC leaders Jogini Ramesh, Devineni Avinash to Submit Passports

Hyderabad: In a setback to YSRC leaders Jogini Ramesh and Devineni Avinash, the Supreme Court on Friday directed them to submit their passports to investigation officials within 24 hours. Both leaders are accused in the attack on the TDP central office and the residence of Chandrababu Naidu.





The Supreme Court heard the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the two leaders and clarified that they must submit their passports and fully cooperate with the investigation. The court also instructed them to attend questioning whenever summoned by the officials.



