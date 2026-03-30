Naidu Hosts Dinner For Telugu Desam Veterans, Calls For Unity Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the 44th foundation day of the Telugu Desam, Chief Minister and party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu hosted a dinner for senior partymen at his Undavalli residence on Sunday.

The warm and intimate event rekindled old memories and reinforced the party’s future course. Education minister Nara Lokesh was also present and interacted extensively with veteran cadres from nearly 60 constituencies.Naidu and Lokesh personally greeted the attendees, enquired about their health and family welfare, and recalled the struggles and sacrifices made by party workers during challenging phases.The CM lauded their unwavering dedication, stating that the party would never forget their contributions. He also sought feedback on the implementation of the welfare schemes. The party activists confirmed to him that pensions were being delivered on the first of every month.In a gesture of respect, Naidu and Lokesh presented new clothes to all the invitees. Many TD workers turned emotional, describing the invitation to the CM’s residence and the opportunity to dine with him as a rare and unforgettable experience.Addressing the gathering, Lokesh credited Naidu’s leadership for the party’s present stature. He assured them that senior leaders would be respected and committed workers would be encouraged. He urged leaders to share feedback through the ‘My TDP’ app instead of public platforms and called for unity in the forthcoming panchayat elections.He also stressed the need for leaders and cadres to connect with the people and address their issues.Several workers, including women leaders, highlighted the party’s encouragement to women and recalled decades of service, pledging their lifelong commitment to TD’s growth.