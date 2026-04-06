Naidu Hits Out at Jagan over Corruption Allegations on Amaravati Works

Yadiki (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy of levelling corruption allegations at a time when work on the greenfield capital Amaravati is "progressing well", and the state is witnessing development.

The former chief minister had recently alleged that "massive corruption" was taking place under the pretext of building the capital city, claiming that construction costs were as high as Rs 15,000 per sq ft.

"At a time when Amaravati works are progressing well, and development is taking place, he (Jagan) is alleging corruption out of frustration and an inability to accept it," Naidu said while addressing a public meeting at Yadiki village in Anantapur district. Branding Jagan's brainchild MAVIGUN-a proposal to declare Machilipatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur as a capital corridor-as "crazy", Naidu alleged that the opposition leader was unwilling even to utter the word Amaravati.



