Naidu Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives and TDP’s Commitment

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated that every government program has been designed with a focus on women. Speaking in the assembly, he emphasized that women’s empowerment should not be just a matter of words, but action. He mentioned that the empowerment of women began with the TDP. "The right to share in property was granted by NTR," he reminded.

Naidu pointed out that a person who had not given his family a share in property became the Chief Minister. He even approached the court to reclaim property given to them. "A person who should be an ideal for the people did not give a share in property to his mother and sister," Naidu said, referring to former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further mentioned that it was under their government that 33 percent reservation for women in education and jobs was implemented. Additionally, Rs 5,000 was fixed as a fixed deposit for mothers giving birth to a baby girl. Women were also given 33 percent reservations in local body elections. Once the delimitation process is completed, about 75 women representatives are expected to enter the assembly.

Naidu highlighted that their government allocated Rs 9,689 crore under the Pasupu Kunkuma schemes. "We have provided security and trust to women. The Telugu Desam Party is a party for Telugu women," he said.

He also mentioned the launch of the Deepam-2 program, providing three free gas cylinders to women. "If women save a rupee in DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas), I will also give a rupee. With the support of DWCRA associations, we will implement natural irrigation in 50 lakh acres," Naidu added.

Naidu further shared that 29,000 farmers voluntarily contributed 34,000 acres of land for the capital. "Land is a sentiment, and no one is willing to part with it. However, 34,000 acres were given voluntarily, which has never happened anywhere else in the world," he said. "The reason Amaravati is alive today is because of the initiative shown by women."