Naidu happy with religious fervour over Dasara, Brahmotsavam

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed happiness over the successful conduct of Dasara Mahotsavam at Kanaka Durga Temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada and Salakatla Brahmotsavam celebrations at Tirumala amid religious fervour among devotees.

Naidu stated, “Dasara witnessed grandeur this year, with arrangements in place for a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees. Our festivals are more than just celebrations; they are an integral part of our rich cultural traditions and heritage. It is our responsibility to preserve the sanctity of these traditions while continuously improving facilities for devotees,” he underlined.

Regarding Tirumala Barhmotsawam, the Chief Minister said, “Delighted that the Salakatla Brahmotsavam celebrations at Tirumala Tirupati have been conducted successfully on a grand scale. I commend the @TTDevasthanams for making special arrangements for the comfort and convenience of devotees. Tirumala observes around 450 festivals each year, but Brahmotsavam is the most significant of them all. This year, about six lakh devotees sought Srivari Mulavirat darshan, while 15 lakh devotees attended the Vahana Seva. Annaprasadam was served to 26 lakh devotees during the Brahmotsavam this year, as against 16 lakhs previously. Special digital arrangements had been made, along with stunning illuminations, to enhance the grandeur of the festival this year,” Chandrababu added.