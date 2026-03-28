Naidu Hails Solar Push, Backs Green Energy Growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed satisfaction over the growth of investments and employment in the solar energy sector, highlighting the state government’s push for renewable energy.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Vijay Bhaskar, chairman of Elvin Industries, in Amaravati on Saturday.

Bhaskar briefed the Chief Minister on the company’s solar rooftop projects and outlined plans to install systems in 10 lakh households across the state, aimed at boosting energy self-reliance and sustainability.

He said the company has already generated employment for around 500 youth and aims to create nearly 20,000 more jobs in the coming year.

Naidu appreciated the company’s performance and urged it to maintain momentum while strengthening its contribution to the state’s renewable energy ecosystem.

He expressed confidence that collaboration between the government and private firms would help position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in the green energy sector.