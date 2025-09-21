Naidu Hails Solar Milestone Of Native Village, Congratulates For Skoch Golden Award

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu hailed the recognition of Swarna Naravaripalle, his native village in Chandragiri mandal, which has been conferred the Skoch Golden Award for becoming a fully solar-powered village. He congratulated the officials, households, and project team, describing the achievement as a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh in its pursuit of green energy.

In just 45 days, solar panels were installed on all 1,600 houses in Swarna Naravaripalle, making it the first village in the country where every home is powered by rooftop solar energy. The initiative, taken up under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’, was jointly implemented by the central and state governments, with the panels provided free of cost to villagers.

The project has an installed capacity of 3,396 kilowatts and is expected to generate 4.89 million units of electricity annually. This translates into savings of ₹3.39 crore worth of power every year. It was implemented as part of the ‘Harita Swarnandhra’ mission, aimed at cutting down carbon emissions and promoting green energy across Andhra Pradesh.

With this achievement, Swarna Naravaripalle has set a record as the first village to meet all its household electricity needs entirely through green energy. The award was received in New Delhi by Tirupati district collector S. Venkateshwar and SPDCL Superintending Engineer Surendra Naidu on behalf of the project.

Naidu expressed happiness that his native village had set an example in renewable energy adoption. He said the achievement was not just a matter of pride for Swarna Naravaripalle but also a milestone in the state’s journey towards sustainable development and clean energy.