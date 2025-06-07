Naidu Hails Legacy Of Former MP Ankineedu Prasad Bahadur

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences on the passing of Srimanthu Raja Yarlagadda Ankineedu Prasad Bahadur, former Member of Parliament, on Friday.

In a message posted on X, the Chief Minister said the late leader had served society with dedication as both a politician and a landlord. He noted that Ankineedu Prasad had illuminated the lives of thousands of underprivileged students through the educational institutions he founded.

Ankineedu Prasad, 86, passed away at his residence in Coimbatore on Friday morning. His mortal remains will be taken to Challapalli Rajavari Kota to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad paid tribute, recalling the former MP’s service to the public through both the zamindari and democratic systems. He highlighted the significant role played by Ankineedu Prasad and his brothers, hereditary trustees of the Challapalli Estate temples, in managing and developing ancient temples in Mopidevi, Srikakulam, Pedakallepalli, Yarlagadda, and Sivaganga.

He also acknowledged the family’s efforts in promoting education through SRYSP High School and College, adding that Ankineedu’s passing is an irreplaceable loss to the community.

APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana also expressed sorrow at the passing of the veteran leader, describing him as a person who listened to everyone’s concerns and helped them regardless of caste, religion, or political background.