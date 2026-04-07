Naidu Hails Kalpakkam PFBR Criticality as Boost to India’s Nuclear Journey

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday termed the attainment of criticality of India’s indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam as a proud moment for the nation and a major boost to its civil nuclear journey.

In a post on ‘X’, he said, “India’s indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality. This marks a key step in the second stage of India’s nuclear programme.”

“It brings us closer to harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage and strengthens the path towards long term energy security under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers on this remarkable achievement,” he added.