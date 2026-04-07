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Naidu Hails Kalpakkam PFBR Criticality as Boost to India’s Nuclear Journey

Andhra Pradesh
7 April 2026 2:01 PM IST

“India’s indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality. This marks a key step in the second stage of India’s nuclear programme," Naidu said

Naidu Hails Kalpakkam PFBR Criticality as Boost to India’s Nuclear Journey
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday termed the attainment of criticality of India’s indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam as a proud moment for the nation and a major boost to its civil nuclear journey.

In a post on ‘X’, he said, “India’s indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality. This marks a key step in the second stage of India’s nuclear programme.”

“It brings us closer to harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage and strengthens the path towards long term energy security under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers on this remarkable achievement,” he added.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news chandrababu naidu Breeder Reactor nuclear energy production Kalpakkam 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
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