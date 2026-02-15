Naidu Greets NTR Memorial Trust on Completion of 29 Years

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday extended greetings to the NTR Memorial Trust as it celebrated 29 years of service, lauding its unwavering commitment to social welfare. Naidu emphasised that the Trust continued to champion the core belief of Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao (NTR), who viewed leadership as a duty to the underprivileged.

"On the occasion of the NTR Memorial Trust completing 29 years of service and entering its 30th year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and commend its unwavering commitment to social welfare," said Naidu in a post on X.

The NTR Memorial Trust continues to uphold the ideals of NTR, who believed that society is a temple and people are gods. Through its service in education, healthcare, blood donation and disaster relief, it has left a lasting impact on society, he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the Trust's continuous support to children suffering from thalassemia was extraordinary and appreciated its initiatives for women empowerment and livelihood generation. He also thanked all those who have supported the Trust's activities and expressed hope that it would continue to serve millions.