Naidu Greets BJP on 47th Foundation Day, Lauds Commitment to Nationalism, Development

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday extended greetings to BJP on its 47th Foundation Day, commending its leaders, karyakartas and supporters for their continued commitment to nationalism and development.

The chief minister said that the BJP, rooted in nationalism and committed to the nation's all-round development, has consistently worked towards strengthening culture and democratic values, promoting inclusive development, and upholding the spirit of service to the nation. "I extend my warmest wishes to all leaders, karyakartas, and supporters of the BJP on its 47th Foundation Day," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Recalling the contributions of founding leaders and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the TDP supremo noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has strengthened the nation through decisive governance and a clear commitment to progress. In Andhra Pradesh, the CM said the double-engine NDA government continues to deliver for the people with renewed focus and momentum, setting an excellent benchmark for cooperative federalism. Naidu expressed confidence that the BJP would continue to serve the nation with dedication under the leadership of its president Nitin Nabin, and further strengthen the journey towards Viksit Bharat (Developed India).



