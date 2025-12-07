Naidu Flags Gaps in Performance of 37 MLAs; Warns Crackdown on Lady Dons

Vijayawada: Chief Minister and Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the performance of most MLAs had improved significantly following a series of review meetings and one-to-one assessments in recent weeks. However, he noted that 37 MLAs still required substantial improvement.

Naidu held a review with ministers, MLAs and senior leaders at NTR Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Saturday, issuing directions on organisational priorities. He said he was receiving accurate performance reports through “four to five different survey methods” for each MLA.

Citing the RSS as an example of selfless service, he advised TD leaders to strengthen the party cadre with ideological commitment rather than expectations of posts. He proposed launching a School Innovative Partnership Summit in collaboration with the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to identify and nurture student talent.

Responding to YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-hour press interaction on Friday, Naidu said people who appear before the media once a month and lose their composure “have no value”, adding that the public would give Jagan “the lesson he deserves”.

On law and order, Naidu criticised the previous regime for turning peaceful regions into centres of crime. “Have we ever heard of ‘lady dons’ in Nellore earlier? Who created such a culture?” he asked. He vowed to “cut their tails” and ensure strict action, stating that rowdy elements would not be spared.

Speaking on Amaravati, the Chief Minister said capital development activities had gained momentum with full support from farmers, including for the second phase of land pooling. “People, farmers and the government are happy. Only a few are unable to digest this progress,” he said.