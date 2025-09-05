Naidu Favours CBI Probe into Sugali Preethi Case

Vijayawada: In a significant development in the Sugali Preethi case, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has ordered top officials to write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, requesting the central agency to probe the matter.

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the CM instructed senior police officers to send the letter to the CBI on the same day.

Sugali Preethi had died under mysterious circumstances on August 18, 2017. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the hostel of a school in Kurnool. The case attracted widespread attention across the state. The previous YSRC government handed over the case to the CBI. But the central agency refused to take up the case, citing staff crunch.

In the run up to the elections, the NDA coalition leaders had assured Preethi's family of justice. The case is thus once again being referred to the CBI for a thorough investigation.

Post completion of the Cabinet meeting’s agenda, The Chief Minister interacted with ministers and expressed his dissatisfaction over insufficient rebuttal of the false campaigns being run by opposition parties, mainly the YSRC. Naidu instructed the ministers to counter false allegations, including in the Sugali Preethi case.

Naidu addressed concerns about urea stocks and their distribution to farmers. He underlined that though sufficient urea is available, logistical challenges have hindered timely delivery to some areas. He directed officials to counter these false reports effectively.

The CM condemned reports circulating on social media about lack of water supply in Kuppam canals, calling them baseless. He instructed ministers and legislators not to let such misinformation gain public acceptance.

He emphasised the importance of clear communication on social media. He called upon ministers and MLAs to respond to malicious campaigns and treat the issue as a collective responsibility.

Naidu cautioned against illegal structures being regularised indiscriminately. He highlighted the importance of systematic urban planning.

The Chief Minister decided to hold the "Super Six – Super Hit" programme on September 10. A dedicated committee has been formed to oversee arrangements.

Prior to the meeting, home minister Anita appealed to Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh for revocation of village marts.