Naidu extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of Ramadan.

In a post on X on Monday, Naidu acknowledged the devotion of Muslims who observed fasting, read the Quran and offered prayers throughout the holy month. He praised their practice of Zakat, which reflects their commitment to charity. Expressing his wishes, he said, "As the state government undertakes various programmes to uplift the poor, I pray that Allah’s kindness helps in their successful implementation. I extend my heartfelt Ramzan greetings to all Muslims."

Meanwhile, Muslims across the state gathered in mosques and Eidgahs to offer special prayers and celebrate the festival. Housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathy visited the Eidgah in Nuzvid to greet the Muslim community. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted their religious fervor and urged them to take advantage of the welfare schemes introduced by the government. He wished for peace and happiness for all, with Allah’s blessings.



Former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended his Eid greetings, calling Ramzan a sacred occasion symbolizing harmony, goodwill, equality, compassion and generosity. He wished that Allah’s blessings bring prosperity and well-being to the people of the state and humanity as a whole.



Former deputy chief minister S.B. Amjad Basha attended special prayers at the Eidgah in Kadapa. He wished the TD-led alliance government wisdom in fulfilling its "Super Six" poll promises. Speaking on the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr, he emphasized that no one can take away what God has given and noted that all religions share the essence of fraternity and humanity. He also pointed out that people across faiths—Hindus, Muslims and Christians—participated in Iftar gatherings, reflecting the spirit of unity and charity.