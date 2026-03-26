Naidu Expresses Shock over Markapuram Bus Accident; Orders Probe

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock over the road accident that took place near Rayavaram in Markapuram district. Several passengers were burnt alive in the collision that occurred between a tipper and a private travel bus.

The Chief Minister spoke to officials and enquired about the accident. He asked officials to provide medical assistance to the injured. Officials said that the bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels was going from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore when the accident occurred.

The police officials informed the Chief Minister that 20 more people were injured in the accident and they were immediately shifted to various hospitals for proper treatment.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the information that the death toll is likely to increase. He ordered officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and submit a report.