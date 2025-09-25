 Top
Naidu Expresses Anger Over MLAs Late Arrivals in Assembly

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
25 Sept 2025 2:39 PM IST

Chief Minister reprimands MLAs leaving before sessions conclude, directs Whips to ensure full attendance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his displeasure over legislators arriving late and leaving the Assembly before sessions concluded. During key discussions, the CM noted the absence of several members and voiced his dissatisfaction.
At the start of the session, only 30 MLAs were present in the Assembly. Chief Whip, G.V. Anjaneyulu, was immediately alerted to the situation. Following the CM’s observation, the Whips contacted absentee MLAs, and 17 members were called in promptly. Chandrababu directed that all MLAs should be present to ensure full participation in Assembly proceedings.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
