Naidu Expresses Anger Over MLAs Late Arrivals in Assembly

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his displeasure over legislators arriving late and leaving the Assembly before sessions concluded. During key discussions, the CM noted the absence of several members and voiced his dissatisfaction.

At the start of the session, only 30 MLAs were present in the Assembly. Chief Whip, G.V. Anjaneyulu, was immediately alerted to the situation. Following the CM’s observation, the Whips contacted absentee MLAs, and 17 members were called in promptly. Chandrababu directed that all MLAs should be present to ensure full participation in Assembly proceedings.