Naidu directs officials to resolve Kovvur factory dues

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered immediate action to clear pending dues of farmers and workers of the defunct Kovvur Cooperative Sugar Factory in Nellore district and repurpose the 124-acre land for industrial development.

Reviewing issues affecting the district at a high-level meeting in Amaravati on Wednesday, the Chief Minister sought urgent measures to resume the stalled construction of 10,924 houses and expedite irrigation works at Somasila.

District Collector O. Anand presented a comprehensive report on the district’s progress and challenges. As part of the 2025-26 district action plan, he outlined efforts to boost economic growth across agriculture, industries, services, and infrastructure. He noted that per capita income had increased from ₹2.33 lakh in 2023-24 to ₹2.66 lakh in 2024-25, with the state government now targeting ₹3.10 lakh in the current financial year.

Among the pressing concerns was the prolonged closure of the Kovvur Sugar Factory which had operated from 1979 to 2013. The Chief Minister directed the industries department to settle all pending dues and hand over the land to APIIC for industrial projects.

The stalled construction of houses under the previous government’s Option-3 scheme was another major issue. Work on 10,924 houses had halted due to a Vigilance inquiry. The Chief Minister sought a report on the investigation and directed officials to take necessary steps to resume construction.

Regarding irrigation projects, the Collector informed that the apron works at Somasila had begun but were left incomplete due to lack of funds, while land acquisition for the high-level canal remained pending. The Chief Minister instructed irrigation officials to hold immediate discussions and accelerate the completion of both the projects.

The issue of Tamil Nadu mechanised boats entering Andhra Pradesh waters also figured in the discussions. As per the APMFR Act, motorised and mechanised boats must operate beyond 8 km from the sea shore, but hundreds of Tamil Nadu boats with 500 HP engines fish within 2-4 km of the district’s coastline. The Chief Minister said he will take up the matter with the Tamil Nadu government to safeguard local fishermen’s interests.

The Collector also highlighted that 87 per cent of the ₹288-crore Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour project was completed, but operations were delayed due to lack of equipment. Naidu directed officials to procure necessary machinery and ensure the harbour becomes operational at the earliest.