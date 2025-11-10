Naidu Directs Action Plan For Visakha Region

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop an action plan for the Visakha Economic Region, which spans from Srikakulam to Konaseema.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the development of the Visakha Economic Region with senior officials at the Secretariat in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he observed that the Visakha Economic Region would become a growth hub for the state and laid stress on accord priority to improve cargo handling from Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam to Kakinada Port by stating that these ports would serve as cargo handling centres for states like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. He called for developing the coastline as an East-West Coastal Corridor.

The Chief Minister called upon officials to formulate policies to attract investments in the Visakha Economic Region, and it is expected that this will attract investments to the tune of US $100 to $ 115 billion, including $ 15 billion from central government sectors and $ 85 billion from the private sector. Naidu also called for developing green energy projects in the upcoming economic region, as Visakhapatnam is expected to emerge as a global IT hub with the setting up of Google's Next Gen AI Data Centre. He further called for developing the steel city as a healthcare hub and wanted medical tourism to be promoted, in addition to undertaking housing projects to meet the growing demand.