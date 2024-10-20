 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Naidu demands swift, harsh justice for Budvel student's murder

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
20 Oct 2024 7:48 AM GMT
Naidu demands swift, harsh justice for Budvel students murder
x
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound regret over the tragic incident in Budvel, Kadapa district, where an Intermediate student was fatally set ablaze.

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound regret over the tragic incident in Budvel, Kadapa district, where an Intermediate student was fatally set ablaze. Naidu has instructed local police to expedite the investigation and ensure the perpetrator faces severe punishment, akin to a death sentence, setting an example for potential future offenders.

Since learning of the heinous act, the Chief Minister has been closely monitoring both the investigative progress and the medical care provided to the victim. Upon confirmation of the suspect's arrest,
Naidu directed the district SP to fast-track the legal proceedings, emphasising the need for swift and harsh justice to console the victim's family and deter similar crimes.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Tragic Budvel Kadapa district Andhra Pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick