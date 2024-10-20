Naidu demands swift, harsh justice for Budvel student's murder

Amaravati: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound regret over the tragic incident in Budvel, Kadapa district, where an Intermediate student was fatally set ablaze. Naidu has instructed local police to expedite the investigation and ensure the perpetrator faces severe punishment, akin to a death sentence, setting an example for potential future offenders.



Since learning of the heinous act, the Chief Minister has been closely monitoring both the investigative progress and the medical care provided to the victim. Upon confirmation of the suspect's arrest,

Naidu directed the district SP to fast-track the legal proceedings, emphasising the need for swift and harsh justice to console the victim's family and deter similar crimes.