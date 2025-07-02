Naidu Conducts KSS Outreach In Kuppam, Interacts With Voters In Thimmajupalli

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday conducted a door-to-door outreach campaign in Thimmajupalli village of Santhipuram mandal as part of the Kutumba Sadhikara Samithi (KSS) programme.

This is a new mass-contact initiative launched by the ruling Telugu Desam party to strengthen its grassroots engagement and explain to the people the government’s performance in its first year.Naidu visited households associated with polling booth number 49 in Kadapalle panchayat, where he is the party’s designated KSS representative. He met voters individually and gathered feedback on the functioning of the government, ongoing welfare programmes, and people’s expectations from the administration.The campaign is titled First Step in the Year of Governance.Naidu explained to villagers the schemes implemented by the government and briefed them on new initiatives he planned for the coming months. He took a personal interest in the education of students in the village, asking them what they were studying and how their schooling was progressing.During the visit, the CM assured an Intermediate student that his education would be supported by the NTR Trust.The chief minister also verified whether eligible families received benefits under the Vandana scheme, which supports mothers of school-going children. Villagers expressed satisfaction, adding that the assistance reached them.He inquired about the health of elderly family members and ongoing medical needs in the households he visited. His interaction received a warm response from the villagers, who shared their feedback candidly and voiced their hopes for the future.The KSS programme is being conducted across the state to enable party representatives, including top leadership, to directly engage with voters and ensure accountability in governance at the household level.