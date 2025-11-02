Naidu Compares Kasibugga Incident With Montha

Anantapur: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the stampede at Kasibugga Temple in Srikakulam district, which led to the death of nine persons.

“We will take stringent action against those responsible. Even when a major Cyclone Montha hit the state, the casualties have not been this much,” the CM observed. Four persons had been killed in the cyclone-related incidents in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

As part of his monthly visits to distribute pensions at gram sabhas, Chandrababu Naidu visited Peddannavaripalle in Talupula mandal of Satya Sai district on Saturday. Ahead of addressing the gathering on the occasion, he asked those assembled to observe a two-minute silence.

“It is extremely painful that innocent people lost their lives in the stampede. I pay my respects to the deceased. A private individual constructed the Venkateswara Temple at Kasibugga. He did not inform police or local authorities about the event,” the Chief Minister stated.

He maintained that otherwise, authorities would have made the necessary arrangements and controlled the crowd. “The government is committed to ensuring that not a single life is lost. A full-fledged inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he declared.