Naidu Coins Speed of Doing Business to Support Investment

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched in Dubai the “Pravasa Andhra Bharosa” insurance scheme as part of welfare, development and safety of Non-Resident Andhraites. The scheme will be implemented through the APNRTS (Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society).

The CM underlined that the scheme is for employees, migrant workers and students from Andhra Pradesh working in foreign countries. In the event of accidental death or permanent disability of the insured person, the APNRTS will extend financial assistance of ₹10 lakh.

Chandrababu Naidu asked every person from Andhra Pradesh who has gone abroad to register for this scheme, which can be accessed through the website https://apnrts.ap.gov.in/insurance.

During his three-day tour of the UAE, the AP Chief Minister participated in 25 key engagements, meeting heads of several UAE-based firms, government ministers, and industrial representatives. He highlighted the emerging opportunities in AP across IT, artificial intelligence, green energy, aerospace, food processing, semiconductors, horticulture, and real estate sectors.

Chandrababu Naidu assured investors that Andhra Pradesh offers swift approvals under the “Speed of Doing Business” initiative. The government, he said, is prepared to amend policies where necessary to support investment. He underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to strengthen India-UAE trade ties and accelerate national development.

In meetings with UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Economy and Tourism Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, the AP CM discussed new collaborations in trade, logistics, and artificial intelligence. Both ministers agreed to send teams to Andhra Pradesh to identify concrete investment avenues. An accord has been reached for a partnership between the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Outlining AP’s development roadmap during the meeting with various delegations and investors, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that the state’s north Andhra region offers scope for AI and green energy projects, while Rayalaseema is shaping up as a hub for renewable energy, drone manufacturing, and aerospace industries.

He explained the ongoing plans for a $15-billion Google AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, a Quantum Valley in Amaravati, and vast potential for tourism and aquaculture in the Godavari region.

The Chief Minister described his UAE visit as “highly productive.” He directed officials of the Economic Development Board to maintain active contact with prospective investors and ensure wide international participation in the upcoming Global Investment Summit in Visakhapatnam. He reiterated that Andhra Pradesh will continue to project itself as India’s most dynamic destination for global investments.