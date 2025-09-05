Naidu Clears Dispute-Resolving Centre At Vizag For Speedy Justice

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that the Andhra Pradesh government was ready to establish an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre in Visakhapatnam.

Participating in the International Mediation Conference organised in Vizag by Trilegal, Asian Centre for International Arbitration and Mediation, and National Law Institute University, Bhopal, Naidu underlined that disputes can be resolved more quickly using mediation and arbitration.

“Earlier, people felt ashamed to go to court. But now, with growing awareness more citizens are approaching courts. As a result, the number of cases is rising. To manage this, mediation and arbitration could be used for faster and peaceful solutions,” Naidu said.

He underlined the importance of quickly resolving economic disputes. With major reforms underway across India and significant investments flowing into Andhra Pradesh, he observed that AP needs modern systems to address such legal issues effectively.

In this context, the CM disclosed the government's readiness to establish a comprehensive ADR ecosystem in Visakhapatnam, with creation of new courts with mandate of including mediation and arbitration in the legal process for speedier justice.

The Chief Minister dwelt on the role of technology in making justice more accessible. He mentioned tools, such as virtual hearings, e-filing of cases, and mobile updates on case status. These, he said, will enable people to receive justice faster and more conveniently.

Naidu pointed out that mediation is not a new concept in India. “Lord Krishna had been a mediator. For generations, communities in India have relied on peaceful methods to resolve conflicts. Now, it’s time to integrate those traditions into the modern legal system,” he emphasised.

The CM disclosed that Andhra Pradesh is set to receive over one hundred billion dollars in investments, with numerous top companies establishing operations in the state. To support these companies, he stressed on the need for swift and fair legal solutions, such as mediation.

Those who attended the conference included Supreme Court judges Surya Kant and P.S. Narasimha; as well as Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, other judges and legal experts from across India.