Naidu Calls for Total Revamp of Services at TTD

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu called for a total revamp of services and amenities for devotees, keeping in mind their interests and to protect the sanctity of the Lord Venkateswara temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Naidu held a review on TTD with Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu and executive officer Samala Rao at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The CM said, “If the services at Tirumala temple are good, it will bring a good name to the government. The services are better at present, compared with the previous years, but the change should be 100 per cent, so that we can reach the expectations of the devotees and the people.”

“There is a need to overhaul services at TTD, keeping in mind the needs of devotees in the next 50 years. Offerings to the lord should not be spent at will, and we are only Dharmakartas to the temple and facilitators. Nobody has the right to misuse the offerings from the devotees, and not even a single rupee of lord of Seven Hills should be abused,” he said.

Referring to the spend of hundreds of crores for various programmes at TTD, the chief minister underscored the need for taking up an internal audit and also auditing of the accounts of such money by CAG. The offerings from devotees should be spent in an appropriate manner and there should be full accountability.

Recalling his poll promise that the TTD would be revamped, Naidu said that they had changed several things in TTD after the present government took power and sought a complete overhaul. He said the old system would not be allowed to continue, and directed the officials not to continue the old employees on the pretext of experience.

TTD officials have given a presentation of the works taken up at TTD in the last nine months. They informed about changes brought in with regard to Laddu prasad, Anna prasadam amenities in the galleries, new facilities at Mada Streets for devotees, the setting up of a base camp at Alipiri, development plan for the temple of deity Padmavathi, development of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Amaravati, etc.

The CM also reviewed plans for the future keeping in mind the increasing rush of devotees and also the feedback from the devotees on services of providing darshan and accommodation. He suggested measures for enhancing the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.

TTD officials informed the CM about preparation of a master plan for the expansion of 60 Lord Venkateswara temples in other places and a base camp in Alipiri to accommodate 25,000 devotees. They told the CM that 90 per cent of Srihari Sevaks were new persons. By taking at least 50 per cent of the former sevaks, they could provide better services, tyhe said, and informed the CM about turnout of 25,000 devotees at the Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur.

The CM felt the need to develop it and promised to appoint a director to the BIRRD hospital, a joint executive officer, a chief vigilance and security officer, and the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel chairman.

When the officials informed CM about the plans for the launch of 15 types of services through WhatsApp, the CM suggested that they start these soon. He called for proper maintenance of sanitation by clearing waste at Tirumala by availing all possible opportunities and said that out of 2,675 hectares, the TTD spread over 68.14 per cent was covered with greenery and called for steps to enhance greenery to 80 per cent.