Naidu Calls for Swift Trial in Woman’s Murder and Gangrape of Minor Girl

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has ordered swift investigation and trial in cases relating to a young woman's murder and the gang rape of a minor girl.

Naidu held a review meeting here on Tuesday on two distressing incidents involving girls in the United Anantapur district. He discussed with officials the murder of an intermediate student in Anantapur town and the rape of a minor dalit girl in Yedugurallapalli, Ramagiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

DGP Harish Gupta and other senior officials briefed the CM on the progress of investigations in both cases. They said the girl in Anantapur, named Tanmayi, was murdered by someone known to her. In the Yedugurallapalli case, a group of individuals had been sexually assaulting the minor girl over some time.

The CM expressed his anguish over these incidents and stressed that the accused must be punished without delay. “Officials must complete investigations quickly, file charge sheets and ensure the trials are concluded at the earliest. Strong evidence must be gathered with utmost care to ensure the harshest possible punishment to all the accused,” he said.

Naidu directed the police department to deal sternly with crimes against women. The state must instill fear in the minds of potential offenders about the swift and strict law enforcement.

The chief minister issued strict instructions to the police to crack down on ganja gangs.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand, DGP Harish Gupta, Intelligence chief Mahesh Laddha and other senior officials participated in the review meeting