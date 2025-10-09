Naidu Calls for Mobile Rytu Bazaars in AP

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a master plan for developing the basic infrastructure for all agricultural market committees across Andhra Pradesh.

He called for efficient utilisation of land belonging to the 218 market committees.



Naidu held a review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Officials, he said, must introduce mobile Rytu Bazaars and formulate a master plan for upgrading existing Rytu Bazaars. The goal is to ensure remunerative prices for agricultural produce and to benefit both farmers and consumers.



He emphasised that the sites of the 218 market committees across the state should be put to more effective use.



The Chief Minister also discussed the PM Dhana Dhanya Krishi Yojana, which would be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11. Highlighting the need for coordination, the CM said the agriculture and marketing departments must work hand-in-hand to deliver their benefits to both producers and consumers.



Referring to the recent fall in tomato prices in Pattikonda, he urged market committees to act swiftly in such cases, either by transporting the produce to Rytu Bazaars or leveraging cold chain infrastructure to avoid distress sales.



The CM also underlined the necessity of upgrading infrastructure in market committees across the state.



He called on officials to create awareness among the farmers about minimising the excessive use of urea and pesticides. During the meeting, officials informed the CM that 23 lakh metric tonnes of urea is available for the Rabi season. In response, the CM said soil testing should be completed promptly and plans be formulated to supply the required micro-nutrients based on test results.



Naidu said Aadhaar authentication must be made mandatory for fertiliser distribution to ensure transparency. This year, the state expects a crop yield of 90.91 lakh metric tonnes, which is a 44 per cent increase compared to last year.



The CM said proper record-keeping and monitoring of urea distribution to farmers and tenant farmers is essential.



Referring to the PM Dhana Dhanya Krishi Yojana, he said farmers should be encouraged to grow crops that offer higher profitability.



The Central government, he said, has committed to procuring 100 per cent of pulses from farmers. He advised officials to study how Karnataka has advanced in sericulture, producing this eight times more than Andhra Pradesh’s share.



Naidu advised exploring the possibility of collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for support in agritech and sericulture.



Naidu also stressed the importance of monitoring vegetable prices and guiding farmers to grow crops that are in high market demand. He recommended supplying such produce to food processing units so as to prevent price crashes and ensure farmers earn stable incomes.



Naidu emphasised the promotion of natural farming practices and reducing farmers’ dependence on chemical fertilisers. He highlighted the need to ensure remunerative prices for forest products, particularly to benefit tribal communities, and called for value addition to such products.



Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu, chairpersons of agriculture and allied corporations and senior officials participated in the review meeting.

