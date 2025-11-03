Naidu Calls For Exploration Of Waterways For Transport Of Cargo In AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for exploration of internal waterways for transport of cargo in a cost-effective manner in Andhra Pradesh.

Taking part in the round-table conference with several top industrialists from the United Kingdom held in London on Monday, the Chief Minister extended an invite to the London-based firm called Arup Global Affairs to come forward to work on promoting water transport for cargo in addition to the road, rail and airways in the state.

He also called for partnership from various universities for exploration of rare minerals so that they could be used to meet the needs of the world.