Naidu Calls for Cooperative Management of Water Resources Between AP and Telangana

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the need for cooperative management of water resources between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Both states, he said, should proceed with the plan, based on allocations made by the new tribunal, advocating a scenario of each region developing projects that are within their capabilities.

“There is no necessity for a fight between the two states. By sitting down and discussing these issues, we can find solutions. The Godavari river has abundant water, while the Krishna has limited resources,” Naidu noted.

Responding to Telangana’s objection over the Banakacharla project, the CM suggested that both Telugu states use Godavari waters together, especially the waters that would otherwise flow into the sea.

He said, “Both states are already using the Godavari water. Apart from Polavaram, other projects haven’t received approval. As per the Reorganisation Act, Polavaram is under construction. We are transferring water to another basin from the last reaches of the Godavari stream.”

Naidu recalled previous disputes between the two states over the Krishna Barrage and how they were resolved through discussions with the governor. “It’s not beneficial to fight over the limited Krishna waters. Let us continue with existing project-wise allocations until the new tribunal finalises fresh allocations.”

He said, “I started many projects in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, including the Devadula and Kalwakurthy. We fought in the assembly over Yellampalli. I never objected to Kaleshwaram.”

The Chief Minister questioned why there should be disputes over water would otherwise merge into the ocean. “If legal clarity is required, we can discuss it with the Centre. Creating conflict over such usage is unreasonable. No one benefits from a water dispute between two states. There is no need for conflict. Build the projects and use the water—who’s stopping you?”

Naidu reiterated that his vision is for both Telugu states to emerge as number one.

Referring to former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s use of the phrase "rappa rappa narakadam" (beat them brutally) from film dialogues, the CM asked whether this meant “he would kill people in real life too.”

He criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy’s psychological outlook, stating, “His condolence tours are instigating rowdyism and violence. He has violated all police permissions for his tours, held gatherings in narrow alleys leading to stampedes, encouraged violence, and blamed the police.”

The Chief Minister stated, “No political leader or party in the country engages in such behaviour. Encouraging this kind of culture is highly dangerous. They're installing statues for ganja gangs, betting groups and rowdies. Is this the kind of leadership we want for our future?”

He asserted that the government will act on the misdeeds committed during the previous administration. “You can’t say what you did is automatically legal. Politics cannot become a cover for rowdyism.

The Chief Minister said, “A man who died a year ago is now being 'condoled'? Nagamalleswara Rao died during the YSRC term, before the present government took office. Statues are being erected to glorify smugglers and rowdies as heroes. If such people flood the streets, it will lead to dangerous consequences. The public must stay alert.”