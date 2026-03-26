Naidu Cabinet Clears Key Reforms, Backs Amaravati Capital Status

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday resolved to seek an amendment to Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 to provide statutory backing to Amaravati as the state capital.

The Cabinet proposed inclusion of Amaravati’s name in place of the reference to a new capital in the Act. It also approved construction of academic buildings up to 60 metres in height at SRM University-AP in Neerukonda.

Among other key decisions, the Cabinet approved establishment of 96 junior and senior civil judge courts across the state and discussed priority allocation of mineral leases to Vaddera community associations. It also cleared a 50 per cent concession in premium and seigniorage fees for mineral lease allotments.

Approval was also granted for sanctioning PET, nurse and record assistant posts at the girls’ school in Kuppam.

The Cabinet further decided to waive interest on pending property tax dues for the 2025–28 financial period, accorded administrative sanction for modernisation and repair works in irrigation projects under the Water Resources Department, and took decisions on land allotments to various institutions.