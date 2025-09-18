Naidu Betrayed Youth with DSC Scam, Alleges YSRC MLC

Nellore: YSRC MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the coalition government, accusing them of betraying unemployed youth through the “DSC scam” and failing to curb the sand and gravel mafia.

Speaking at the YSRC city office in Nellore, Reddy said the government, which had promised a mega DSC with 50,000 posts, 20 lakh jobs, and a job calendar, ended up notifying only 16,000 posts and dragging the process for 16 months. Nearly four lakh applicants, he alleged, were subjected to repeated examinations, legal hurdles, and injustice.

He criticised the conduct of the DSC in 22 sessions with manipulated normalisation scores, calling it “deliberate cheating.” Allowing CBSE-qualified candidates to appear for TET but later declaring them ineligible for DSC was “unheard of in any state,” he said. Reddy also condemned the decision to summon all selected candidates to Tadepalli for appointment orders, terming it a publicity stunt that humiliated aspirants.

Drawing a contrast with the YSRC regime, he said former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had silently created 6.48 lakh jobs and cleared pending DSC recruitments from 1998, 2008, and 2018 “without drama, but with transparency.”

On law and order, Reddy alleged that unchecked illegal sand mining was destroying lives, citing the recent Atmakur accident in Nellore district that killed seven, including a child, when a lorry linked to a TDP leader rammed into another vehicle.

“Merit is being crushed, youth are betrayed, and innocent lives are being lost to the sand mafia. The coalition government is pushing Andhra Pradesh into darkness,” he charged, demanding immediate appointments for those denied jobs due to irregularities.

The YSRC also conveyed condolences to the families of the Atmakur victims.