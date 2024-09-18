Naidu assurance to Y.S. Sunitha

Vijayawada: Former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the state secretariat on Tuesday to complain against some “illegal” cases filed against them in recent times.

Sunitha and her husband urged the chief minister to ascertain facts about the complaint filed by Vivekananda Reddy’s PA Krishna Reddy against them along with the then CBI SP Ram Singh. Naidu responded positively to their plea to probe the matter through the CID.



