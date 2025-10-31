Naidu Asks TD Disciplinary Panel To Probe Ruckus Between MP, MLA

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who heads the Telugu Desam party, held a meeting at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri with senior leaders on Friday to address the internal disputes and indiscipline issues plaguing the ruling party.



A major focus was the recent conflict between Tiruvuru TD MLA Kolikapudi Srinivas Rao and Vijayawada TD MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on allegations of a Rs 5 crore ticket deal.

Expressing his displeasure, Naidu directed the party disciplinary committee to investigate the matter. Both Kolikapudi and Kesineni Chinni were asked to appear before the committee for explanation. The panel would report back to Naidu after his return from a foreign tour.

Naidu made it clear that any violation of party discipline would not be tolerated and strict action against errant members would follow. He expressed frustration over some MLAs failing to submit the required CMRF (relief fund) recommendation letters. He questioned these members’ commitment to their constituencies and asked senior leaders to prepare a list of such legislators.

Naidu announced his intention to remain present at the party office at least one day a week to closely monitor organisational matters. He was disappointed that the party’s efforts to manage the aftermath of recent cyclone damage had not been effectively communicated to the public.

He urged party leaders to actively counter the rise in negative propaganda by the TD’s rivals on social media. There must be a “robust response against fake news campaigns.”

Naidu said he would soon announce new district presidents and state committee members to strengthen the party's structure.

As for appointment of district presidents and state committee members of the party, he advised state TD president, Palla Srinivas Rao, to ensure the lists are ready for his review, which he would do after his London visit.

On the cyclone’s impact, the CM sought a careful reassessment of the crop damage and said MLAs must revisit the affected areas on Nov 2 to further evaluate the situation. He said the party must prioritise public welfare and governance, implicitly reminding the MLAs to focus on their responsibilities rather than on internal conflicts.



