Naidu Asks Ministers to Prepare for Local Body Polls

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked his Cabinet colleagues to prepare for the local body elections expected within the next six months and urged them to ensure the ruling alliance maintains its winning streak.



After the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi in Amaravati, the Chief Minister held discussions with ministers and issued directives on governance, irrigation management and administrative performance while stressing political preparedness ahead of the polls.

Naidu told ministers that the government had won all elections held so far and said the same momentum should continue in the upcoming local body elections. He asked them to strengthen grassroots outreach and remain alert.

The Chief Minister also announced measures to improve groundwater levels. A 90-day ‘Jaladhara’ programme will be launched from April 1 to enhance groundwater recharge. He also directed officials to release water into canals from May 15 and asked ministers to ensure farmers are prepared to utilise the irrigation supply.

Naidu said the Veligonda Phase-I project would be completed by June and directed officials to strengthen vulnerable stretches of the Krishna river bund to prevent breaches.

He also instructed that Potti Sriramulu Jayanti be observed in all districts on March 16. A Cabinet sub-committee headed by minister Savita has been formed to oversee the celebrations.

In view of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the Chief Minister said another Cabinet sub-committee had been formed to monitor the situation and ensure that people do not face inconvenience due to international developments. Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Atchannaidu and Nadendla Manohar are members of the panel.

During the meeting, finance minister Payyavula Keshav informed the Chief Minister that households were increasingly purchasing induction stoves amid concerns over LPG supply.

Naidu also said confidential performance reports on ministers and senior officials would be presented on April 2. The assessment will review parameters such as achievement of targets, file clearances, utilisation of central funds and implementation of government schemes.

The Chief Minister also instructed irrigation minister Nimmala Ramanaidu to ensure that the water resources department collects water tax on the lines of panchayats.

He advised ministers to communicate government achievements more effectively to the public and media and urged departments to make greater use of technology to achieve targets.