Naidu Asks Ministers, MPs, MLAs to Highlight Welfare Schemes

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon party representatives, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, to reach people and explain to them the series of welfare schemes and developmental works that the state government has launched for them during the last year.

Addressing public representatives and party leaders through a tele-conference from Hyderabad on Saturday, the CM said, “One year ago, when people of the state had been facing tough times, they elected the NDA to power. The previous regime had financially ruined the state. Since assuming power, we have brought in a remarkable change in the state.”

Naidu disclosed that they are carrying out a survey on the functioning of the government and how party leaders are working. “I want the first-time MLAs to work with more commitment. They should be more accessible to people. If they become overconfident, it may damage their image and also the people’s trust in them. I want you not to remain as first timers. You should be very cautious by all means and win people’s confidence.”

The TD supremo said he is getting six-monthly reports on the style of functioning of MPs and MLAs. “If they work hard, I will appreciate and encourage them, and even provide better opportunities to them. In case they commit any mistake, I will not tolerate them. I adopted the same policy in 1995 and got good results. First timers should always be with people and not involve themselves in controversies,” he stated.

The Chief Minister exhorted ministers to be more careful, as any mistake knowingly and unknowingly committed even involving officials, would bring a bad name to the government.

Naidu announced a plan of action for June 12, which marks the completion of one year of the TD-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh. He called for holding victory rallies in all 175 assembly segments. He announced release of financial benefits to beneficiaries under Thalliki Vandanam scheme before June 12 or June 14, apart from releasing aid under the Annadata scheme in June. In addition, free bus travel for women on RTC buses will start from August 15, he pointed out.

The CM underlined that their government has given administrative sanction for investments worth ₹5 lakh crore, which would provide jobs to 4.5 lakh people. He expressed confidence about completing the Polavaram irrigation project by the end of 2027. He pointed out that works on construction of capital city Amaravati are going on at a brisk pace.

Naidu referred to the centre giving a financial package of ₹11,400 crore to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, while ArcelorMittal is setting up a steel plant at Anakapalli. He ruled out any loss to Telangana for taking up the Polavaram-Banakacherla project, as they will only use 200 TMC feet of water out of the 3,000 TMC feet that is going waste into the sea every year.

With regard to the conduct of International Yoga Day on June 21 at Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister said five lakh people will take part in the programme, which will be organised at one lakh places across the state on the day. He called upon party leaders and activists as well as the general public to take part in the yoga programme on the day and protect their own health.