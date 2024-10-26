Naidu approves Rs 150 cr for street light management

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on energy efficiency programmes at the Secretariat, engaging with officials and representatives from relevant organisations. During the discussion, he approved the release of Rs 150 crore for managing street lights in rural and urban areas, allocating Rs 100 crore specifically for rural gram panchayats and Rs 50 crore for urban locations.

Naidu emphasised the need to reduce energy consumption, directing officials to ensure that 100 per cent of street lights are equipped with LED technology. He criticised the previous government for inaction, stating that it had rendered village panchayats ineffective and failed to settle outstanding dues for street light management.

To enhance monitoring and management of street lighting, the Chief Minister called for adopting technology, noting that transitioning to LED lights could save 30 to 60 per cent in electricity costs. He urged the revival of successful policies from the previous Telugu Desam government to lead the state in energy efficiency.

Additionally, Naidu announced the introduction of electric induction stoves in 55,000 anganwadi centres to reduce reliance on cooking gas. Officials were instructed to coordinate with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for this initiative.

To streamline street light management, Naidu ordered the formation of a three-member committee comprising representatives from the Finance Department, Energy Department, and EESL to provide development reports.

In a significant partnership, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding with EESL to supply energy-efficient appliances to 1.5 lakh homes, with plans to extend services to another 900,000 homes. The meeting included key officials, including State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Municipal Minister P. Narayana, demonstrating a unified effort towards advancing energy efficiency in the state.