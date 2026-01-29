Naidu Announces Super-speciality Hospital For Every Constituency From April

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that every Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh will have at least one super-speciality hospital and that a Universal Health Policy will be implemented from April 1.

Reviewing the medical and health department at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi, the Chief Minister directed officials to expand the Sanjeevani health project across the State at the earliest. He said the project, currently being implemented on a pilot basis in Chittoor district, should be scaled up statewide with a strong focus on digitisation of health records and continuous monitoring of public health.

The Chief Minister said health screening would be conducted for 72.73 lakh people as part of a citizen health screening drive. He stressed that Sanjeevani should leverage technology to provide healthcare services to people of all age groups, from infants to senior citizens. Digitalisation of individual health records would enable better tracking of health conditions and timely medical intervention, he said.

Emphasising preventive healthcare, Naidu directed officials to develop mobile applications to promote health awareness and nutrition among citizens. He said government health data should be analysed along with field-level sample surveys to accurately assess disease trends, particularly anaemia, cardiac ailments, diabetes, and kidney and liver disorders.

The Chief Minister called for greater public awareness on the impact of lifestyle choices, dietary habits, genetic factors and environmental conditions on health. He suggested forming constituency-level task forces to promote awareness, physical activity and yoga, with the objective of reducing disease burden and dependence on hospital care.





Naidu directed officials to prepare proposals for the construction of multi-speciality hospitals and forward them to the Centre. He said incentives would be offered to reputed hospital managements and non-profit organisations willing to establish and operate hospitals in the State.





During the review, officials raised the issue of recruiting 730 Multi-Purpose Male Health Assistants (MPHAs). Noting that the Supreme Court had already delivered its verdict on the matter, the Chief Minister approved their induction and directed officials to take them into service without delay.







