Naidu Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia Each For Nellore Road Accident Victims

Nellore: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended financial support to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accident near Peramana village in Sangam mandal, Nellore district, on Wednesday. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the seven deceased, amounting to a total of `35 lakh.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the mishap, conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, and directed officials to provide immediate assistance and rehabilitation. He also ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident and instructed that strict action be taken against those responsible.

Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy conveyed the announcement, assuring that the government would extend all possible support to the families. He thanked the Chief Minister for responding swiftly with immediate financial relief.

Meanwhile, tensions prevailed in Gurralamadugu area of Nellore city, where relatives of the deceased staged a roadside protest with the bodies, demanding justice and stronger action. Supported by CPI and CPM leaders, the protesters vowed not to call off their agitation until the government formally announced the ex-gratia and addressed their concerns.

They raised slogans questioning whether public safety lay with the police or elected representatives, and declared that the bodies would not be buried until justice was assured. Police pacified the protesters after bringing the issue to Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy’s notice. He promised to discuss the matter with the Chief Minister. Police later said the owner of the vehicle had also agreed to give `2 lakh each to the bereaved families.