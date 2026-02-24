Naidu Announces Restoration of 34 Per Cent Reservation to BCs Before Civic Polls in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asserted in the AP Assembly that the alliance government is firmly committed to achieving social equity through robust welfare allocations.

Naidu unveiled an ambitious roadmap to substantially raise the state’s per capita income under the “Swarnandhra 2047” vision.

Participating in a discussion on welfare Budget allocations, the Chief Minister said the government was striving to ensure inclusive growth by extending political and economic priority to backward communities.

The CM also announced that BC reservations, reduced from 34 per cent to 24 per cent by the previous regime, would be restored to 34 per cent before local body elections. A one-man committee has been constituted, and a Cabinet sub-committee is examining the formation of a BC Protection Act.

He said the government has sent pending bills seeking inclusion of certain BC communities in SC and ST categories to the Centre and is following up actively.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to social justice, Naidu said his government was working “round the clock” to achieve social equality and economic empowerment of weaker sections.

Naidu said, “The government’s priority remains the uplift of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, with enhanced allocations compared to previous years.”

Despite financial constraints, the government has presented a massive budget of `3.32 lakh crore, ensuring that welfare remains at its core. “We have increased allocations to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and will ensure that the funds earmarked are spent exclusively for their welfare with utmost sincerity,” he said.

Highlighting the need to bridge economic disparities, the CM said while the model had generated wealth and infrastructure such as roads and airports, it had not sufficiently reduced inequalities.

To address this, the government introduced the P4 initiative aimed at social inclusion.

Under the programme, one lakh mentors have adopted 10 lakh “Bangaru Kutumbams” (golden families) to guide and uplift economically vulnerable households. “No other initiative can match P4 in reducing inequality,” he said, adding that outcomes take time but sustained policy efforts will ensure change.

Naidu unveiled the ambitious ‘Swarnandhra 2047’ vision, aiming to raise the per capita income from the present `3 lakh to `54 lakh by 2047. “Our focus is on future generations,” he said, citing strengthened anganwadis, primary schools and residential institutions, along with improved nutrition and healthcare.

On GO - 3 concerning tribal welfare, Naidu said consultations were on to frame an acceptable and legally sustainable decision after the Supreme Court struck down the earlier order.

The government, he added, continues to support minorities, including honorariums for mouzans and imams, and is committed to women’s empowerment. A Family Benefit Card system would soon be introduced, treating the family as a unit for welfare delivery, while the ‘Sanjeevani’ initiative would provide financial relief to the poor.

“This is a government for the weaker sections. Wherever there is poverty, we will extend support,” the CM affirmed.